© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Woman dies after 'medical emergency' while diving at Utah Crater

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 16, 2024 at 3:02 PM MDT
The Homestead Resort, located in Midway, has made a recent impact on average daily rate, which the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce says impacts other local economic trends.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The Homestead Resort, located in Midway, has made a recent impact on average daily rate, which the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce says impacts other local economic trends.

A woman scuba diving at the Utah Crater in Midway died shortly after surfacing May 14.

Wasatch County Fire said the 43-year-old was in a diving certification class when she experienced a medical emergency in the water.

Emergency crews performed CPR, she was flown to the University of Utah Hospital and died that evening.

Her identity has not yet been released and the medical examiner is working to determine her cause of death.

The Utah Crater is a natural hot spring with an average water temperature of about 95 degrees year-round. Its deepest point is 65 feet.
Tags
Wasatch County Midway City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver