Plans approved for 50 more condos in MIDA project area

The Military Installation Development Authority’s Development Review Committee signed off on plans for a subdivision of 50 new townhomes west of the Jordanelle Reservoir.

At a meeting Tuesday afternoon, committee members approved the plat and site plan for the Marcella Landing subdivision, which will be constructed north of the Grand Hyatt hotel in MIDA’s Wasatch County project area, along U.S. 40.

Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director Dallin Koecher asked whether the units would be eligible for short-term rentals. MIDA guidelines were recently revised to permit short-term rental of townhome units.

“These are going to be nightly rental approved,” Jared Lucero, speaking for the applicant, said. “They’re the only thing in the Marcella community that will be nightly rental approved.”

A ski amenity building is also planned for a lot in the subdivision.

The neighborhood will be near Deer Valley’s expanded terrain serving the future East Village base.