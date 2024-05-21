Wasatch high school heads to 5A boys soccer finals

Hunter High School scored in the first half of the game before Wasatch came back to score in the second half.

The tied game was settled in a shootout with Wasatch scoring 4 goals to Hunter’s 2.

The Wasps are undefeated this year, and with the win over the Wolverines, Wasatch now has its sights set on a victory over Roy High School in the title game Thursday, May 23.

The 1 p.m. game at America First Field in Sandy, home to Utah’s professional soccer team, Real Salt Lake.