© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch high school heads to 5A boys soccer finals

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 21, 2024 at 5:10 PM MDT
Wasatch High School Boys Soccer Team honors the Class of 2024 seniors at Senior Night.
Douglas Scott
/
Wasatch High School
Wasatch High School Boys Soccer Team honors the Class of 2024 seniors at Senior Night.

Wasatch High School brought it down to the wire Monday night, winning in a shootout to advance to the 5A Boys Soccer Championship.

Hunter High School scored in the first half of the game before Wasatch came back to score in the second half.

The tied game was settled in a shootout with Wasatch scoring 4 goals to Hunter’s 2.

The Wasps are undefeated this year, and with the win over the Wolverines, Wasatch now has its sights set on a victory over Roy High School in the title game Thursday, May 23.

The 1 p.m. game at America First Field in Sandy, home to Utah’s professional soccer team, Real Salt Lake.
Tags
Wasatch County High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver