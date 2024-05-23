Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus offers opportunities for students of all ages

UVU has the largest student population in the state with over 43,000 students enrolled. Wasatch Area Director Beka Grulich said that’s because the Orem campus is full and the school offers concurrent enrollment classes so high school students can get college credit. Both Park City High School and Wasatch High School have high enrollment numbers in UVU’s CE classes, which are very affordable. Each credit costs $5 so a regular three-credit class is only $15, Grulich said on a recent visit to KPCW’s Local News Hour.

“We are having some graduates at both of those high schools graduating almost with an associate's degree, which puts them entering the university as a sophomore, which decreases the number of years that they actually need to be attending the university,” she said.

The college also has a Wasatch Campus in Heber City. The campus hosts core classes as well as a specialized program called the Wasatch Resort Management, or WARM, program. WARM allows students to receive a Bachelor’s degree in hospitality management in five semesters.

Grulich said the program is a way UVU can support economic development in the Wasatch Back. During the program, she said students get hands-on experience at resorts in Park City, including The St. Regis Hotel, the Montage Hotel and the Lodge at Blue Sky.

She said UVU is also changing its offerings at the Wasatch Campus to accommodate adult learners so they can earn degrees.

“Heber recently did a demographic study that 35% of their population has some college, no degree," Grulich said. "So we're changing our offerings and offering more of our general education classes on the block, trying to appeal to those adult learners who are looking to come back and finish their degree.”

Grulich said having a satellite campus in Heber also allows UVU to connect with the community even if students aren’t aiming to get a degree.

“We have a really vibrant community education program that is open to all the residents of the Wasatch back and we have some unique classes that are only available on our Heber campus,” she said.

The program has classes to learn horseback riding, fly fishing, Mahjong and Grulich said this summer UVU is partnering with a Park City business to offer glassblowing.

Learn more about UVU Wasatch Campus offerings here.