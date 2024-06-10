© 2024 KPCW

Open space priorities factor into possible boundary change for Midway

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published June 10, 2024 at 2:39 PM MDT
Those who come out for Founders' Day this Saturday should meet at 10 a.m. at Town Square, 75 100 West.
Midway City
Midway may expand its growth boundary, the land around town eligible for annexation into the city.

The Midway Planning Commission will discuss possible changes to its land use map during its meeting Tuesday, June 11. If approved, the amended map would permit more land east of town to apply to be part of the city.

The expansion area would run along the east bank of the Provo River, including some of the North Fields. It could also include some areas south of state Route 113.

The city’s decision could have an impact on how future open space agreements are made. Money from Midway’s open space bond can only be put toward property within the city limits.

If annexed, land in the North Fields would then be subject to Midway’s control rather than Wasatch County’s land use laws. City staff say annexing the land would help Midway stay true to its general plan priority of preserving open space and creating a buffer between the town and other nearby communities.

Maps show possible changes to Midway's annexation boundary.
Midway City
Maps show possible changes to Midway's annexation boundary.
Midway City
Maps show possible changes to Midway's annexation boundary.
Midway City

Staff has recommended the planning commission approve the proposed amendment. The discussion will head to the city council next, and if the changes move forward, Midway will need to have discussions with any affected entities.

The planning commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the community center. This agenda item will include a public hearing, so residents can weigh in.

Maps illustrating the possible changes and a link to attend the meeting online are available on the city's website.
Tags
Wasatch County Midway
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler