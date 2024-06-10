Wasatch County Fair Days Demolition Derby tickets on sale
Tickets for Wasatch County Fair Days events are on sale now.
The demolition derby is July 26 and 27. Tickets for the all-ages events are $25 for stadium seats and $20 for bleacher seats.
Mountain Valley Stampede Rodeo tickets are $20 for stadium seats and $15 for bleachers for Thursday, $23 for stadium seats and $18 for bleacher seats for Friday and Saturday. A three-day Rodeo Pass is $60 for stadium seats and $45 for bleachers. The rodeo is August 1 through 3.
Kids four-years-old and younger are free for all events.
Wasatch County Fair Days is July 26 through August 3.