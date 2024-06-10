Wasatch County Fair Days Demolition Derby tickets on sale

The demolition derby is July 26 and 27. Tickets for the all-ages events are $25 for stadium seats and $20 for bleacher seats.

Mountain Valley Stampede Rodeo tickets are $20 for stadium seats and $15 for bleachers for Thursday, $23 for stadium seats and $18 for bleacher seats for Friday and Saturday. A three-day Rodeo Pass is $60 for stadium seats and $45 for bleachers. The rodeo is August 1 through 3.

Kids four-years-old and younger are free for all events.

Wasatch County Fair Days is July 26 through August 3.