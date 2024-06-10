Wasatch County School District to hold public hearing for next year’s budget

The board of education will discuss final amendments to the budget from this past school year, as well as its proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to comment.

During the next fiscal year, the district plans to spend almost $228 million and expects revenues of more than $163 million.

The district has budgeted close to $115 million in general fund expenses, including $84 million in teacher salaries, benefits and instructional costs. About $10 million will go toward administrative salaries and expenses, and another $10 million will be allocated to facilities and transportation.

That’s an increase from an estimated $109 million in general fund expenditures last fiscal year.

Those expenses will be funded by almost $70 million in local revenue, mostly property taxes. The state will allocate over $41 million to the district, and Wasatch will get a little under $4 million in federal dollars.

Construction of the new high school continues, which means the capital projects fund – and therefore the overall budget – shows a $64 million deficit. The high school is scheduled to be completed in April 2026, and classes will begin there for the 2026-27 school year. The district approved bonds for the project in 2022.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Tuesday’s public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Wasatch Education Center at 101 East 200 North in Heber City.

Details about Tuesday’s meeting and next year’s budget can be found on the district's website.