Flood of search and rescue calls brings Provo River safety warnings

A string of Facebook posts from the all-volunteer rescue group shows they responded to at least 10 emergency calls – many of them on Sunday.

A sudden windstorm created choppy and dangerous conditions at Deer Creek Reservoir, toppling paddleboards and sinking a boat. All of the boaters were brought to safety and two kids who went temporarily missing were found safe and sound.

A medical emergency also sent rescuers to Strawberry Reservoir Sunday, after a woman on a paddleboard broke her leg near Soldier Creek. Two lost hikers in Wallsburg were also located and able to walk out on their own.

Facebook posts show rescue teams were called out to the Provo River four times in 48 hours.

A kayaker who flipped on the river Monday was taken to the hospital with a possible broken leg, and Tuesday, a family of seven were tubing when they were overcome by rushing water. Search and Rescue said everyone, including kids under age 4, was wearing life jackets and got to shore without injury.