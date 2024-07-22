Here’s how to celebrate Pioneer Day in Wasatch County this Wednesday

Pioneer Day is a state holiday recognizing both Utah history and the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Every July 24, Utahns commemorate the arrival of Brigham Young and the first group of Mormon pioneers in the Salt Lake Valley.

Residents from across the Wasatch Back will head to Charleston and Wallsburg for the Pioneer Day festivities.

In Wallsburg, celebrations begin the night before Pioneer Day with smoked meats and dessert competitions, an auction, and a fundraiser dance for the Future Farmers of America.

On the holiday itself, Wallsburg has a full day planned, starting with a 5K fun run at 6:30 a.m. There’s a parade at 9 a.m., a rodeo at 6 p.m. and an outdoor movie after sunset.

In nearby Charleston, Pioneer Day starts early with a 6:45 a.m. flag-raising ceremony. There’s a car show and cornhole tournament, food trucks and family-friendly activities throughout the day. At 6 p.m., there’s a parade, and fireworks after dark.

For more details about Pioneer Day festivities in Wasatch County, visit the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce website.