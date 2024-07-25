Midway to contract with Heber Police for new patrols

Midway has never had a police department. Instead, county first responders answer 911 calls, and city employees do day-to-day code enforcement.

But that could soon change.

Midway councilmembers said at their meeting July 16 they want to negotiate a contract with Heber Police to implement a patrol presence.

This comes after months of consideration. Councilmembers identified law enforcement as a priority during their annual retreat in January.

Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson said the town listed specific police service needs, including patrolling and parking and trail use enforcement. In town, speeding is the main issue.

“Our biggest dilemma that we’re faced with in Midway is cars going too fast in our very quiet, 25-mile-an-hour streets,” she said. “It’s consistently the No. 1 cause of concern when citizens reach out to me.”

Children and teens on e-bikes and motorized scooters are another concern.

“We have a real influx, this year particularly, of underaged use of motorized and electric vehicles, like motorcycles and scooters and things like that, on our roads,” Johnson said. “And it’s unsafe – we’ve had some close calls.”

Leaders said it makes sense for city employees to continue doing code enforcement as usual, rather than asking police officers to take over that duty.

Heber Police Chief Parker Sever said two officers would be assigned to Midway so the community recognizes them.

“If we are to get this contract, one of the things that we’ll be doing is Midway will become a beat,” he said. “They should see the same officers every day that are responding to the calls for service.”

Those officers will be on duty during the day shifts. At night, the sheriff's department would continue to answer calls as they do now.

Councilmembers asked Johnson to work with Midway’s city attorney and Heber Police to negotiate a contract.

Heber Police Chief Parker Sever shared estimated costs with the Midway City Council this spring.

Sever estimates the first year of service will cost Midway about $440,000, including salaries, equipment and training for two officers. After the first year, the cost will drop to about $395,000.

That’s because the department will hire two new officers to maintain the same level of service in Heber while expanding patrol coverage into Midway.

Johnson said city staff adjusted the budget with that price tag in mind, so citizens won’t pay extra taxes for the police service.

Councilmembers said they want to begin with a one-year trial and renew the contract annually after that. They want the plans to remain flexible if services from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Department become a better option in the future.

Next, Sever must get approval from the Heber City Council to move forward in negotiations with Midway, then both city councils must approve the contract. Johnson said she’s hopeful the Midway City Council will be able to approve a contract at its meeting Aug. 20.