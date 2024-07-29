Gov. Spencer Cox appoints public defender to opening on 4th District Court bench

Howell was selected from a field of five nominees to fill a vacancy in 4th District Court, which covers Wasatch, Utah, Juab and Millard counties.

Gov. Spencer Cox announced the appointment on Friday, July 26. If confirmed by the Utah Senate, Howell will fill the vacancy left by Judge Robert Lund when he retires in January.

In a press release, Cox said, “Shawn’s dedication and knowledge will serve Utahns in the Fourth District Court well.”

Howell is currently a senior trial attorney at the Utah County Public Defenders Association. Prior to her career in public defense, she served as a law clerk in the 4th District Court specializing in domestic and civil matters.

She has also coached law students on advocacy and courtroom procedures, and she’s served the Utah State Bar as a mentor to new lawyers.

Howell is a graduate of the University of Utah’s J. Reuben Clark Law School, Brigham Young University and the Department of Corrections’ Fred House Training Academy.

Howell said in a statement she is honored to serve the community as a judge. She was not immediately available for comment Monday.