MIDA’s Grand Hyatt Deer Valley military benefits for some, not all service members

The luxury hotel is one of the most visible aspects of Deer Valley’s East Village resort expansion – and it’s a key part of the Military Installation Development Authority’s presence in Wasatch County.

MIDA is a state agency made up of appointed, not elected, officials. It was formed with the mission of serving members of the military, and it creates revenue for its programs by partnering with local government entities to invest in economic development projects. Much of MIDA’s development in Wasatch County, including the Grand Hyatt, is part of East Village.

The hotel is a military Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) site, a national program for active duty and retired service members. Of its 400 total rooms, the hotel has designated 100 discounted rooms for eligible members of the military.

MIDA’s media relations director, Kristin Kenney Williams said MWR rooms will offer scaled discounts based on rank, with higher-ranked officials paying more for rooms to reflect higher salaries.

“A young airman or woman will receive a rate, and then it goes up from there,” she said. “You start at around $99 per night, and you average out at about $145 to $148 per night, depending on your rank.”

It will also feature a lounge set aside for military guests.

She said it’s a unique project.

“This is the first MWR facility that is in a branded hotel, where it’s open to the public as well as service members,” she said.

Not all military members are eligible to use the MWR amenities in Wasatch County.

Active duty, reserve, National Guard and retired military members, as well as actively serving Department of Defense civilians can take advantage of the hotel’s MWR benefits.

However, not all veterans qualify. Kenney Williams noted only retirees – those who have served at least 20 years in the military – have MWR benefits.

There’s a separate online portal for service members to make reservations, available through the military, MIDA representatives or Grand Hyatt employees.

The Grand Hyatt Deer Valley is the only MWR site in Utah. Other MIDA projects in the state reach different military populations. The planned Sundance Inn, for example, is intended to serve wounded veterans in particular.

The Grand Hyatt will welcome its first guests Nov. 20.