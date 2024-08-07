Hideout residents invited to comment on tax increase

Hideout residents can share their thoughts about a proposed property tax increase at a public hearing Thursday evening, Aug. 8.

If town councilmembers approve the proposed budget, Hideout will increase its property tax revenue by 30%. For a home worth $873,000, that would be an increase of about $68 per year. For a business worth the same amount, taxes will go up $124 for the year.

The town projects the increase will generate a total of $388,000 in property tax revenue.

Town administrator Jan McCosh says the additional tax revenue will be used for several purposes, including trail improvements and boosting “public engagement.”

$50,000 in tax revenue will also be used to match grant funding. Hideout is working with the Mountainland Association of Governments on grants to build trail connectivity to Jordanelle State Park and improve the town’s storm drains.

A draft of the budget for fiscal year 2025 shows the town also plans to spend more than $200,000 on a consultant – a new expense. It will also nearly double what it spent last year on legal fees, $290,000 compared to a little over $150,000 in fiscal year 2024.

The town council is expected to adopt its 2025 budget at Thursday’s meeting.

Locals can attend the hearing in person or online. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Details about the meeting are available on the town's website.