Wasatch High students hospitalized in e-bike crash with SUV

Utah Highway Patrol Corporal Luis Silva said the crash happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on state Route 113 and 300 East in Midway.

The three teen girls were riding together on one e-bike when they turned in front of an Acura RDX. Silva said the driver couldn't stop in time and collided with the teens.

“Two of the girls on the e-bike were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance and one was airlifted. They're all in stable conditions right now,” he said.

No one was cited for the accident, but Silva said the e-bike did not have the right-of-way when it tried to make a U-turn and collided with the SUV.

The road was closed for about 45 minutes while officials investigated the incident. The SUV driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Wasatch High School informed staff and students through an email Tuesday morning. The school reported counselors were available to support students who may be struggling emotionally and encouraged them to reach out if they want to talk about the accident.