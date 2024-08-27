© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch High students hospitalized in e-bike crash with SUV

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published August 27, 2024 at 2:26 PM MDT
Three Wasatch High School students were hospitalized after an e-bike crash in Midway.
1 of 3  — image000000.JPG
Three Wasatch High School students were hospitalized after an e-bike crash in Midway.
Utah Highway Patrol
Three Wasatch High School students were hospitalized after an e-bike crash in Midway.
2 of 3  — image000001.JPG
Three Wasatch High School students were hospitalized after an e-bike crash in Midway.
Utah Highway Patrol
Three Wasatch High School students were hospitalized after an e-bike crash in Midway.
3 of 3  — image000002.JPG
Three Wasatch High School students were hospitalized after an e-bike crash in Midway.
Utah Highway Patrol

Three Wasatch High School students are recovering after their e-bike collided with a car in Midway. All three were wearing helmets.  

Utah Highway Patrol Corporal Luis Silva said the crash happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on state Route 113 and 300 East in Midway.

The three teen girls were riding together on one e-bike when they turned in front of an Acura RDX. Silva said the driver couldn't stop in time and collided with the teens.

“Two of the girls on the e-bike were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance and one was airlifted. They're all in stable conditions right now,” he said.

No one was cited for the accident, but Silva said the e-bike did not have the right-of-way when it tried to make a U-turn and collided with the SUV.

The road was closed for about 45 minutes while officials investigated the incident. The SUV driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Wasatch High School informed staff and students through an email Tuesday morning. The school reported counselors were available to support students who may be struggling emotionally and encouraged them to reach out if they want to talk about the accident.
Tags
Wasatch County Midway City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller