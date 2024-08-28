Everything you need to know about Midway’s Swiss Days

Swiss Days begins Friday morning and features food, entertainment, vendors and a parade.

Siss Days Chairman Craig Simons said there’s something for everyone at the free festival.

“There'll be a flyover during the parade for some WWII aircraft,” he said. “There's a one-mile run before that, where folks can run down the parade route and wave to grandma and grandpa and whoever else they know in the community.”

Simons also said over 180 vendors will be selling homemade and hand-crafted goods.

Musical entertainment will fill Midway’s Town Square Friday and Saturday, including a Swiss choir, bells and a children’s choir.

Paid parking is available across the street from Heber Valley Artisan Cheese off River Road. A shuttle that runs every 15 minutes will bring people to the square.

Parking is $10.

Pets are not allowed at the event and all Midway Swiss Days food booths are cash-only. There will be ATMs around the square.

Once a dairy and farming community, Midway's Swiss Days celebration began in 1947 to celebrate the growing season. It was originally known as Harvest Days.

The community is known for its old-world charm which was heavily influenced by settlers from Switzerland and Germany.