Public hearings on deck for lodge planned near Jordanelle

The SkyRidge development is tucked between U.S. 40 and the Jordanelle Reservoir on nearly 700 acres in northern Wasatch County. It will eventually include almost 500 homes and a host of leisure amenities, including equestrian and golf facilities.

Up next in development plans is a golf lodge, which will overlook a three-hole mountain course and driving range.

But the lodge’s developers must jump through a few extra hoops before the project can be approved. That’s because they want the lodge to be 75 feet tall, more than double the existing 35-foot limit. To build that high, they need a legislative development agreement.

In a tour Wednesday, Sept. 4, developers told Wasatch County leaders the topography will make the building’s planned height seem less dramatic. Much of the lodge will be below road level since it sits on a steep hillside.

Three separate government groups must vote yes on the height exception, and at each of those meetings, there will be opportunities for public comment.

The first public hearing will be held by the Wasatch County Planning Commission Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. Commissioners will make their recommendations to the county council about the development agreement, site plan and parking plan.

The Wasatch County Council will then vote on the plans, although an agenda for its next meeting on Sept. 18 hasn’t yet been published.

And the Jordanelle Specially Planned Area Planning Committee is set to consider the SkyRidge plans at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m.

Plans call for the lodge to have 65 condo-style rental units. Three more units would be set aside for the Military Installation Development Authority, or MIDA. It’s a state organization originally founded to oversee projects to benefit members of the military.

Developers say the lodge and leisure amenities at SkyRidge will offer “meaningful discounts” to veterans and military members, but “meaningful” hasn’t been defined yet.

The lodge will also feature a restaurant, a spa and a rooftop observation deck for stargazing. Downstairs, the golf facilities include a three-hole mountain course that can convert into a nine-hole short course, a driving range, a simulator and professional golf coaches.

Agendas for the upcoming public hearings, as well as links to attend online, are available on the Wasatch County meeting website.