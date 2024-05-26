Developers talk plans for new homes, leisure amenities east of Deer Valley expansion

Called the SkyRidge development, about half of the planned 473 homes have already been released to the market. It also features a host of leisure amenities including a clubhouse, an equestrian barn (now being rebuilt after a fire last November), and a nine-hole golf course and driving range.

Developers shared details about the construction with around 60 members of the public at an open house Thursday afternoon, May 23.

It’s one of numerous projects fueling rapid growth in Wasatch County, one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, while neighboring Summit County’s growth rate falters.

The development is nearly 700 acres, about half of which is dedicated as open space. SkyRidge owner and managing director Tyler Aldous praised the land during his presentation Thursday.

“You don’t find parcels that big across the street from an existing gondola at a major ski resort like Deer Valley,” he said.

SkyRidge is working with both Wasatch County and the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) to complete the project; the land sits in MIDA’s Wasatch County project area. Aldous said MIDA helped fund the Jordanelle Parkway for access to the new construction.

“They have tools to help build infrastructure that utilizes future property taxes from new stuff being created,” Aldous said. “This road opened up the whole area, not just for us but for all the other landowners.”

The developers also touted the trails they’re building for the neighborhood, including five miles of paved trails, eight miles of soft-surface terrain and two miles designated for equestrian use only.

“We started with our trail system before we started building roads,” Aldous said.

The trails will connect to Deer Valley’s trail network and to the existing Rail Trail along S.R. 248, enabling access to Park City’s Main Street.

MIDA is at play in much of the development in northern Wasatch County, including the Deer Valley expansion set to more than double the size of the resort. Nine of the ten lifts planned for the new terrain lie within MIDA’s project area.

And new condos, single family homes and at least five hotels in the area also require the MIDA Development Review Committee’s stamp of approval, including a Grand Hyatt with rooms set aside for veterans and active-duty members of the military.

MIDA’s Military Recreation Facility project area in Wasatch County was originally designated to provide members of the military with recreation and wellness opportunities.