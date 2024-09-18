North Fields landowners want to form new town

Wasatch County Councilmember Kendall Crittenden broke the news during the Heber City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, while councilmembers were discussing plans for a development at the intersection of U.S. 40 and River Road.

“I just got it today," he said. "It goes from Highway 113 clear through the North Village to that intersection.”

According to a request for a feasibility study filed with the lieutenant governor’s office, the owners of about a dozen properties in the North Fields want to create a new town called River View. The 3,300 acres would stretch from state Route 113 to the intersection of U.S. 40 and River Road.

This comes while Wasatch County awaits a decision from the Utah Department of Transportation about where a bypass will be built. The road could cross the North Fields.

The land is home to an estimated 116 people. The minimum population to form a town is 100 people.

To be incorporated, Wasatch County needs to determine if the request meets the requirements to go forward, according to the lieutenant governor’s office. If it does, the application will go through the process of public hearings and petitions for incorporation.

The main sponsor of the application, Mark Wilson, declined to comment Wednesday.