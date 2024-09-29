© 2024 KPCW

Wasatch County sheriff identifies Hideout man fatally shot near Jordanelle Reservoir

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 29, 2024 at 4:29 PM MDT
Utah State Parks rangers block the road to the Ross Creek day use area Sept. 26 while investigators respond.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Utah State Parks rangers block the road to the Ross Creek day use area Sept. 26 while investigators respond.

The Wasatch County man found dead near Jordanelle State Park has been identified as Patrick L. Hayes.

In a social media post Sunday afternoon, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said the man killed near the Ross Creek day use area Wednesday night, Sept. 25, was Patrick L. Hayes, of Hideout.

He was 61.

The sheriff’s office said the medical examiner confirmed Hayes was shot. He died at the scene.

A passerby found Hayes dead beside his car around 11 a.m. Thursday and called 911.

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby said Thursday night investigators believed it started as a road rage incident around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement continues to search for the other vehicle involved, possibly a Jeep Gladiator or Rubicon.

Deputies have not yet released a description of a suspect.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office at (435) 654-1411.
