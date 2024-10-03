Yellow Lake Fire 6% contained, spans 2,500 acres

The fire, which started on Saturday, Sept. 28 has burned just over 2,500 acres.

The forest service said crews have created a fireline along the gas pipeline corridor and structure protection is nearly complete at the YMCA camp in the Mill Hollow area.

Fire officials said no structures or recreation property have been damaged.

Highway 35 will remain closed until fire activity decreases and the road can be cleared of debris.

Officials said heavy fuels like timber retain heat for long periods of time, and crews are monitoring fire lines to make sure no heat sources reignite.

About 390 personnel are working this fire in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

