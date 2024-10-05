Yellow Lake Fire more than doubles, evacuation order in place

Nikki Champion from the Northern Utah type 3 Fire Management Team said the areas along the North and West Fork of the Duchesne River are now under an active evacuation order due to the Yellow Lake Fire.

“Both the West and the North Fork need to be evacuated immediately, mainly due to a threat of property and life and then campers within the recreational area of Granddaddy Lakes, which is in the Ashley National Forest, but still involved with the fire, have entered a ready status, meaning that they need to prepare to potentially evacuate,” she said.

Champion said individuals should follow instructions from emergency personnel.

The Yellow Lake Fire sparked in eastern Wasatch County a week ago on Saturday, Sept. 28. The fire has more than doubled since yesterday; it now has an estimated 7,800 acres.

The Forest Service reports this is because of a particularly challenging day Friday. Red flag conditions including high winds, record-breaking temperatures, extremely low humidity and unseasonably dry weather were in place, helping the fire grow.

Friday winds blew embers north of Highway 35 and the pipeline, igniting more of the forest. The fire then spread toward Soapstone Pass and east toward Rhodes Canyon.

The fire is currently burning south and parallel to Mirror Lake Highway, but is not impacting the area. It’s also burning east of Mill Hollow Reservoir on the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Red flag conditions and strong, shifting winds continued Saturday. Champion said crews are primarily focused on safety.

“Firefighter safety, just with how fast conditions are changing, remains the number one safety as well as public safety, we want to try to protect as many personnel, public members and infrastructure as possible,” she said.

Around 420 crew members are continuing suppression efforts, specifically on preventing the fire from moving into the West Fork of the Duchesne drainage, north into Soapstone Basin, west toward Mill Hollow and east toward the North Fork of Duchesne.

“The wind direction was expected to change throughout the day, so it's been blowing kind of in the Northeast direction, and hopefully that will turn and come back on itself,” Champion said. “Keeping the fire in one place is the overall goal.”

Portions of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache and Ashley National Forests affected by the fire are closed. Highway 35 will remain closed until fire activity decreases and the road can be cleared of debris.

As of last night, the YMCA camp and ranger station are safe. Crews installed sprinklers and a network of hoses that can spread water over a large area. The Piuta Girls Camps and other recreation structures have also been treated with fire retardant.

Champion said it’s currently unknown what the containment percentage for the fire is as crew couldn’t get an accurate ready Friday night.

“The fire has doubled in size since yesterday, and in that they just don't have an accurate containment percentage, since that percentage of exterior containment will decrease with the size increasing,” she said.

An accurate percentage is expected to be available sometime Saturday night.

The fire was human-caused and remains under investigation.