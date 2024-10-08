Wasatch Mountain, Deer Creek state park closures
As Wasatch Mountain State Park readies for fall and colder temperatures, the park will turn off the water at Little Deer Creek Campground this week.
The remote, primitive campground is open through the end of October.
Down the hill at Deer Creek State Park, the Wasatch County Health Department has issued a warning about harmful algal blooms in the reservoir.
Similar conditions exist along the shoreline at the Charleston day use area where recreational and fishing restrictions are in place.
Boaters are allowed in the rest of the area but should not swim or fish in the reservoir.