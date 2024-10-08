© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch Mountain, Deer Creek state park closures

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 8, 2024 at 4:07 PM MDT
Wasatch Mountain State Park Little Deer Creek Campground
Wasatch Mountain State Park
Wasatch Mountain State Park Little Deer Creek Campground

As Wasatch Mountain State Park readies for fall and colder temperatures, the park will turn off the water at Little Deer Creek Campground this week.

The remote, primitive campground is open through the end of October.

Down the hill at Deer Creek State Park, the Wasatch County Health Department has issued a warning about harmful algal blooms in the reservoir.

Similar conditions exist along the shoreline at the Charleston day use area where recreational and fishing restrictions are in place.

Boaters are allowed in the rest of the area but should not swim or fish in the reservoir.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver