Heavy snow expected in Wasatch Back mountains through Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Wasatch Back from 6 p.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday.

Heavy snow will fall in the Wasatch Mountains south of Interstate 80. One to two inches per hour are likely after 8 p.m. Thursday.

The weather service says as much as 8 to 16 inches of snow could accumulate at elevations as low as 5,000 feet, with more than 18 inches possible in the upper Cottonwoods.

Ten to 20 inches of snow will also fall around Mirror Lake Highway, and up to two feet could accumulate in the high Uintas.

Meteorologist Nate Larson from ABC4 said Park City will see snow as well.

“With Park City at around 7,000 feet, we are expecting one to three inches of snow to accumulate, with some of those colder temperatures arriving early Friday morning.”

Lower elevations, like Heber, will see less snow.

Larson said the storm system will move out of the Wasatch Back earlier than expected.

“A lot of the moisture is going to clear out," he said. "Should hug far southern Utah over the weekend, and there's really not a huge threat for anything in the Wasatch Back area now that the storm is pushing farther south and east.”

The weather service reports winter driving conditions are expected along all mountain routes and recommends travelers keep a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of emergency.

National Weather Service senior meteorologist Monica Traphagan said conditions could turn dangerous for anyone exposed to the elements, especially in the backcountry.

Once the storm passes, the weather service says it could be a while before another storm returns to the Wasatch Back.

