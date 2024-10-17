Rainy weather helps decrease Yellow Lake Fire activity

The human-caused fire has burned 33,038 acres since it was sparked Sept. 28 in eastern Wasatch County. It’s now 30% contained.

The forest service says there was no reportable fire activity Wednesday night and the fire is decreasing in severity.

Fire crews were pulled off the fire line as the first wave of a stormfront passed through yesterday afternoon. There was minimal rainfall and hail over portions of the fire Wednesday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorm activity is possible in lower elevations Thursday. Snow is expected in higher elevations from Wolf Creek Summit to Bald Mountain Pass.

The forest service says crews will remove pumps, hoses and other equipment, weather permitting.

Contained fire lines are being groomed and crews are restoring natural water flow. Handlines are also being improved to support proper drainage. Crews are also making sure existing culverts and water pathways on the south end of the fire are clear of debris.

Crews will not be on the fire line Thursday night due to decreased fire activity and incoming freezing temperatures.

The forest service says locals may also have noticed a burned fire truck being towed from the fire area Wednesday. The parked truck was engulfed in flames last week on the east side of the fire and no firefighters were harmed.

Two community meetings are scheduled this weekend to discuss the transition back to local management. One will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in Kamas and the other Sunday at 4 p.m. in Tabiona

Evacuations and closures remain in effect.