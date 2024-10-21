Wasatch County man killed in Midway-area house fire

Firefighters responded about 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, to a home on Stringtown Road south of Midway, near Cascade Springs Drive.

Wasatch County Fire Chief Eric Hales said the resident, an elderly man who lived alone, was found dead inside the home.

He said fire marshals have determined the blaze started in the living room. The single-story house experienced extensive damage, including partial collapse.

Stringtown Road was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon while crews worked to put out the fire. Hales said investigators were on the scene until about 9 p.m.

The Wasatch Fire District, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and state fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire. The state medical examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released, pending notification of his family.