Deer Valley targets mid-December opening date for East Village

Skiers planning to hit the slopes at Deer Valley this winter can now mark their calendars for the debut of 20 new runs at the resort’s East Village expansion.

The existing terrain will open for the season Dec. 7. East Village will be ready for skiers about two weeks later, according to communications director Susie English.

“The targeted date is Dec. 18, but snow and weather and construction schedules could shift,” she said. “But [we’re] really excited about the new lift, it’s called Keetley Express. It’s our first six-pack bubble. It’s going to take guests right from that new base village up into existing terrain.”

For the 2024-25 winter season, Deer Valley will open 300 acres and 20 runs of new skiable terrain, along with three lifts and 500 more parking spots.

The opening comes a full year sooner than originally planned.

The following year, Deer Valley plans to debut another six lifts, including a 10-person gondola, and over 2,000 acres of new terrain. In total, the East Village expansion will more than double the size of the resort.

Park City Mountain Resort will open both Mountain Village and Canyons Village Nov. 22.

Woodward Park City hasn’t yet announced its opening date.