Hideout residents asked for input on future of Jordanelle Reservoir area

Hideout, a town east of Park City, owns about 10 acres adjacent to Jordanelle State Park.

Town administrator Jan McCosh said she and other local leaders are fielding ideas about how to improve the Ross Creek day use area, a new spot for reservoir visitors.

“Ross Creek is the latest development at the state park, and they’ve put in some improvements,” she said. “We’re inviting the public in to help us create something interesting.”

She said the town is working with the state park to enhance the area for the community to enjoy.

At an open house Wednesday, Nov. 13, locals can give feedback about what they want the park to include.

“We’d like to know what they would like to see in terms of recreational amenities. Windsurfing? Sailing? Maybe paddleboards? Maybe e-bike rentals?” McCosh said.

Hideout is working with the Mountainlands Association of Governments, a regional planning organization, to apply for grants to put the community’s ideas into action.

Wednesday’s open house is a drop-in event at the town hall from 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be interactive displays where people can write down their visions, and local leaders will attend.

McCosh said Hideout residents should keep an eye out for more opportunities to share feedback with town leaders.