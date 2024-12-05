High Valley Transit adds stop at Deer Valley East Village

High Valley Transit’s 106 bus line runs between Park City and Heber City.

In the winter, it offers a free transportation option for Deer Valley resort employees and skiers to commute from the Heber Valley to the Snow Park base.

This winter, the bus route is adding a stop at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, which opened Nov. 20. It’s the first public transit connection to East Village.

Then the bus will continue to Park City as before. Skiers and riders can reach Park City Mountain Resort by transferring to a different bus at the Fresh Market stop, or stay on the bus to get to Snow Park.

The 106 will run every hour from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

All winter service changes go into effect Sunday, Dec. 8. Along with the new East Village stop, High Valley Transit is also increasing frequency on its Park City – Salt Lake City connection, and it’s creating a brand-new express route between the ski resorts and Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook.