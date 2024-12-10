Four Seasons latest luxury hotel announced for Deer Valley East Village

According to a press release Tuesday, the Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Deer Valley will include 134 guest rooms and suites and 123 private residences with ski-in/ski-out access to Deer Valley’s expanded terrain.

The residences will range from one to six bedrooms; 55 residences will sit atop the hotel.

The development will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies and in-room fireplaces. Resort amenities will include saunas, steam rooms and spa services.

The Four Seasons will also offer four dining options, a ballroom and an outdoor event terrace.

Extell will build the resort and residences. It’s the New York-based company behind the expansion that’s more than doubling Deer Valley’s skiable terrain and building the Wasatch County resort base.

An anticipated opening date for the Four Seasons at Deer Valley hasn’t been announced.

The Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, the first hotel in the East Village expansion, opened Nov. 20.

Deer Valley will open the first phase of expanded terrain to skiers Dec. 18.