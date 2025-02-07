Mild temperatures close Midway Ice Castles for the season

The attraction opened Jan. 15 featuring slides, tunnels and frozen towers.

The castles were closed this week but planned to reopen before Valentine’s Day.

Open for just two weeks, organizers said Friday, the warm weather has now forced them to close for the season.

CEO Kyle Standifird said, “We tried to stay open as long as the weather would let us, and unfortunately, it has been much warmer than anyone could have anticipated. We are already looking forward to next season.”

Anyone who bought tickets for future dates will receive a refund.