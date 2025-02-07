© 2025 KPCW

Mild temperatures close Midway Ice Castles for the season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 7, 2025 at 4:31 PM MST
The Midway Ice Castles ended its 2025 season Friday, Feb. 7.
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
The Midway Ice Castles ended its 2025 season Friday, Feb. 7.

The Midway Ice Castles are now closed for the season after a warm spell hit the Wasatch Back.

The attraction opened Jan. 15 featuring slides, tunnels and frozen towers.

The castles were closed this week but planned to reopen before Valentine’s Day.

Open for just two weeks, organizers said Friday, the warm weather has now forced them to close for the season.

CEO Kyle Standifird said, “We tried to stay open as long as the weather would let us, and unfortunately, it has been much warmer than anyone could have anticipated. We are already looking forward to next season.”

Anyone who bought tickets for future dates will receive a refund.
