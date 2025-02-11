Encircle celebrates 8 years of LGBTQ+ support in Utah

The public is invited to the free party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 81 East Center Street in Heber.

The party includes karaoke, crafts, an opportunity drawing and free food.

Encircle was founded by Stephanie Larsen after she learned about the alarming suicide rate among LGBTQ+ youth in her Provo community.

On Valentine's day in 2017, Encircle opened Provo’s first LGBTQ+ center. Since then the organization has opened houses in Salt Lake City (2019), St. George (2020) and Heber (2023).