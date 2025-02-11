© 2025 KPCW

Encircle celebrates 8 years of LGBTQ+ support in Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 11, 2025 at 3:52 PM MST
A Pride flag flies in a blue sky.
Sarawut Meetham
/
Adobe Stock
A Pride flag flies in a blue sky.

Encircle, a nonprofit that provides resources and support for the LGBTQ+ community across Utah, is celebrating its eighth birthday Wednesday at its Heber House.

The public is invited to the free party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 81 East Center Street in Heber.

The party includes karaoke, crafts, an opportunity drawing and free food.

Encircle was founded by Stephanie Larsen after she learned about the alarming suicide rate among LGBTQ+ youth in her Provo community.

On Valentine's day in 2017, Encircle opened Provo’s first LGBTQ+ center. Since then the organization has opened houses in Salt Lake City (2019), St. George (2020) and Heber (2023).
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
