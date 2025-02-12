© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Skijoring to kick off in Heber this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 12, 2025 at 4:52 PM MST
Wasatch County Parks & Recreation

SkiJoring Utah rides into Heber Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15.

Skiers and snowboarders will be towed by a horse and rider at speeds of up to 40 mph.

Competitors will race over a snow-covered course with jumps, gates and rings. Organizers are making snow to ensure there’s enough after a warm spell threatened the area’s snowpack.

Single-day tickets and two-day passes are available for general admission and stadium chair seating. Tickets start at $20.

Racing begins at 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday at the Wasatch County rodeo grounds.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver