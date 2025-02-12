Skijoring to kick off in Heber this weekend

Skiers and snowboarders will be towed by a horse and rider at speeds of up to 40 mph.

Competitors will race over a snow-covered course with jumps, gates and rings. Organizers are making snow to ensure there’s enough after a warm spell threatened the area’s snowpack.

Single-day tickets and two-day passes are available for general admission and stadium chair seating. Tickets start at $20.

Racing begins at 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday at the Wasatch County rodeo grounds.