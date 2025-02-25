Public hearing planned for proposed Heber Light & Power rate increases

Heber Light & Power is considering a 13% rate hike to catch up with the cost of providing service in the rapidly growing valley.

Power company leaders say providing electricity is expensive and becoming more so.

And they say gradual rate increases over the years haven’t been enough to keep pace with those rising costs.

A recent cost-of-service study projects the power company will go into debt by 2028 if it doesn’t raise rates.

Under the proposed rate increase, the average household electric bill will rise about $12 to $15 each month.

A public hearing where residents can share their thoughts is planned for Wednesday [Feb. 26] at 6 p.m. at the Heber Light & Power building.

A rate increase would help cover insurance costs for the utility and enable it to make infrastructure upgrades and additions. Larger electric systems also require the company to hire more highly-trained employees – for instance, Heber Light & Power recently added a systems engineer for the first time.

It will be up to the company’s board to determine how much of a rate increase to implement. The board will also decide when any changes will go into effect.