© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public hearing planned for proposed Heber Light & Power rate increases

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published February 25, 2025 at 5:00 PM MST
Adobe Stock
/
100666502

A double-digit rate increase could be coming soon to Heber Valley residents’ electric bills.

Heber Light & Power is considering a 13% rate hike to catch up with the cost of providing service in the rapidly growing valley.

Power company leaders say providing electricity is expensive and becoming more so.

And they say gradual rate increases over the years haven’t been enough to keep pace with those rising costs.

A recent cost-of-service study projects the power company will go into debt by 2028 if it doesn’t raise rates.

Under the proposed rate increase, the average household electric bill will rise about $12 to $15 each month.

A public hearing where residents can share their thoughts is planned for Wednesday [Feb. 26] at 6 p.m. at the Heber Light & Power building.

A rate increase would help cover insurance costs for the utility and enable it to make infrastructure upgrades and additions. Larger electric systems also require the company to hire more highly-trained employees – for instance, Heber Light & Power recently added a systems engineer for the first time.

It will be up to the company’s board to determine how much of a rate increase to implement. The board will also decide when any changes will go into effect.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content