Heber says county will determine future of Wasatch Highlands

The land in question includes about 3,500 acres owned by the Christensen family, as well as 720 acres of state trust land. Philo Development, a Utah company, is partnering with the landowners. In October, developers described their vision for homes, shopping and municipal buildings on the land. About half the acreage would be dedicated open space.

The landowners told Heber they wanted to become part of the city. But for them to apply for annexation, the city would need to amend the map that governs what land is eligible to join the city.

However, on March 4, the Heber City Council declined to move forward with that process, saying members wanted to instead focus on collaboration with Wasatch County.

Greg Whitehead, a partner at Philo, said his team has tried to shape the plans to match what Heber leaders said they wanted for the development. He said Philo approached the city on the advice of county representatives.

“During our meetings with the county, we told them that we were working with the state and with the Christensen family,” he said. “And at the end of the meeting with the first group, they understood what we were trying to accomplish, and they felt like maybe the zoning in the county doesn’t work, and they said it’s probably a better idea to go work with the city of Heber and work for an annexation.”

But the county has shared a different public message.

When the Heber City Planning Commission heard Philo’s presentation a few months back, the Wasatch County Council wrote to Heber leaders asking them not to amend the city’s annexation map to allow an application from Philo and the Christensens.

Heber planning commissioners recommended moving forward with the map change, to avoid the property owners trying to form a town and to give the city more of a say in what kind of development happens on the land.

But city councilmembers decided to instead sign an agreement with the county, promising not to change the expansion boundaries. In turn, the county will include Heber in conversations about how new development east of town will affect the valley’s infrastructure and utilities.

“I would love if this involvement with the county ends up being more density than the P-160, but significantly less than 5,500 units, and comes out to something that’s really cool, that’s a good use of the space, respectful of the land and the property rights,” Heber City Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood said.

P-160 is the current zoning for the land. It allows one home for every 160 acres.

Whitehead said Tuesday his team has no intention of building thousands of units.

“Just to be clear, I’m not advocating — nor have I ever advocated — for 3,000 to 5,000 units,” he said. “I’ve always said, let’s do a plan that we can do together and be proud of. That still is the same today.”

County Councilmember Erik Rowland, who’s also a Heber resident, attended Tuesday’s meeting. He said he hoped the agreement marked a new start for city-county relations.

“This is such an amazing opportunity for us to mend old wounds, to continue to move forward and to work together,” he said.

County Councilmember Kendall Crittenden was also at the meeting. He said the county has every intention of collaborating with the developer and the state.

The memorandum of understanding is on the agenda for Wednesday’s county council meeting as well.