© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County leaders ask residents about future hopes, concerns for area

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published March 16, 2025 at 2:26 PM MDT
The Wasatch County administration building in Heber City.
Rob Winder
/
KPCW
The Wasatch County administration building in Heber City.

As local leaders make updates to Wasatch County’s planning documents, they’re asking residents for feedback.

The general plan is a document that guides all the county’s choices about development, land use, infrastructure and more. It was last updated in November 2001.

County planning staff say leaders want to know locals’ priorities. One way for residents to share their thoughts is through a new online survey, where they can also sign up to stay involved throughout the monthslong process.

The questionnaire asks participants to share what they love most about Wasatch County, as well as their biggest concerns about the area’s future.

It also asks residents to rank their top priorities, including reduced traffic, low property taxes, preserving open space, managing growth and more.

Participants also have the option to sign up to be more involved in the general plan update. They can opt in for regular email updates or request to join a focus group, where locals will talk in depth about a single issue like housing or water.

County planning staff say the survey will be open through the spring. For a link to fill it out, visit the county website.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler