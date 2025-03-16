Wasatch County leaders ask residents about future hopes, concerns for area

The general plan is a document that guides all the county’s choices about development, land use, infrastructure and more. It was last updated in November 2001.

County planning staff say leaders want to know locals’ priorities. One way for residents to share their thoughts is through a new online survey, where they can also sign up to stay involved throughout the monthslong process.

The questionnaire asks participants to share what they love most about Wasatch County, as well as their biggest concerns about the area’s future.

It also asks residents to rank their top priorities, including reduced traffic, low property taxes, preserving open space, managing growth and more.

Participants also have the option to sign up to be more involved in the general plan update. They can opt in for regular email updates or request to join a focus group, where locals will talk in depth about a single issue like housing or water.

County planning staff say the survey will be open through the spring. For a link to fill it out, visit the county website.