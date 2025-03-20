Wasatch County awards events grants to local organizations

It will award a total of $50,000 to a number of organizations.

The Tourism Tax Advisory Board finalized its 2025 grants to local events and organizations that market outside the county to help increase tourism through special events.

Twelve Heber Valley organizations received funding, with a maximum of up to $10,000 awarded to each recipient.

Recipients of the 2025 grant include:



The Ideal Playhouse to fund shows at the recently remodeled theatre.

Heber Valley Horse Sales to help host the first major horse sale of the year in the intermountain region.

Heber Valley Artisan Cheese to help fund daily farm operations, tours, tastings and cheese-making events.

Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Festival's annual multi-day event expected to attract 12,000 attendees this year.

Intermountain Championships Pow Wow's third year in the Heber Valley.

Utah High School Rodeo Association to support youth athletes celebrate the Western way of life in Heber.

The Long Day Challenge, a 36-hole, 4-person, 1-day golf tournament that attracts golfers from across the region.

Heber Valley Red, White and Blue Festival's annual event.

Intermountain Mustang and All-Ford Stampede free car show in the Heber Valley.

A Taste of Heber Valley's second year in the Wasatch Back to feature local food, live music and community.

Fall Round Up Horse Sale's 2025 event.

U.S. Biathlon Junior and Youth Nationals hosted at Soldier Hollow.

Applications for the annual grant are due on Jan. 1 each year. For more information visit GoHeberValley.com.

Heber Valley Chamber is a financial supporter of KPCW.