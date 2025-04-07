First public hearing Tuesday for proposed North Fields town

They first applied to start the incorporation process in September 2024. In March, the Utah lieutenant governor’s office approved the petitioners’ request for a feasibility study and confirmed they met the initial requirements. That includes representing at least 10% of the proposed town’s land and a boundary map that contains at least 100 people.

Locals can learn more and share their thoughts about the River View proposal at a public hearing in the Wasatch County administration building at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Landowners within the borders have 30 days after Tuesday's meeting to request their property be excluded from the town. Property owners adjacent to the boundaries can also opt in during that timeframe.

The next step in the incorporation process is the feasibility study. An outside consultant will gather information about the population, proposed tax base, anticipated operational costs and the fiscal impact on other nearby governments if the town goes forward.

If the consultant decides River View is financially viable, there will be more public hearings, and eventually, voters could see the town on the ballot.

It can be a long process. In neighboring Summit County, sponsors of the proposed town of West Hills, between Kamas and Hideout, filed their first request for a feasibility study in April 2023. After two years of heated public debate, the town will be on the ballot in November.

The proposed boundaries for River View are, approximately, state Route 32 to the north, U.S. 40 to the east, River Road to the west and state Route 113 to the south.