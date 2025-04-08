© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch County School District superintendent announces retirement

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 8, 2025 at 4:06 PM MDT

Wasatch County School District Superintendent Paul Sweat is retiring after a decade in the role.

The district announced Tuesday, April 8, Sweat’s retirement comes after 34 years of teaching and leading in Wasatch County schools.

Himself a graduate of the district’s schools, Sweat started his career in education as a middle school math teacher.

He also served as a wrestling and football coach, assistant principal and then principal of Wasatch High School and director of secondary education before he was named superintendent in 2015.

Sweat oversaw significant growth in the district and spearheaded work to construct a second high school, slated to open in fall 2026.

Sweat’s retirement is effective Sept. 1, 2025. So far, no details have been released about the search for his replacement.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
Grace Doerfler