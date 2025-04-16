© 2025 KPCW

UDOT’s 2025 projects include work in Summit, Wasatch counties

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 16, 2025 at 4:48 PM MDT
A rendering shows part of UDOT's project along US-189 in Wasatch County which will add traffic signals to the intersection at US-189 and SR-113.
Utah Department of Transportation
The Utah Department of Transportation is preparing for road work season as warmer weather approaches.

UDOT announced 152 new construction projects with a $1.68 billion price tag. That does not include another 145 continuing construction projects across the state.

That list includes a Wasatch County $53 million project in Provo Canyon to widen US-189 to two lanes in each direction on a three-mile stretch of road near Deer Creek Reservoir.

It will also add a traffic light in Heber where US-189 and state Route 113 meet and enhance the Island Beach day use area.

Construction begins this summer and is expected to last until the end 2026.

In Summit County, UDOT will embark on a four-fold project involving Interstate 80 at Kimball Junction, the westbound US-40 to westbound Interstate 80 flyover, eastbound and westbound US-40 (between SR-248 and I-80) and the SR-248 interchange.

Starting June 24, crews will improve drainage and ride quality, reduce congestion and preserve road infrastructure.
