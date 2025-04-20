Fireworks restrictions announced for Wasatch County this summer

In general, fireworks will be allowed in high-density areas like downtown Heber and Midway but prohibited on the outskirts of town and in the unincorporated county.

Wasatch Fire District Fire Marshall Clint Neerings said the map of restrictions is designed to prevent open flames or sparks in the areas most at risk of wildfire.

“This map in the county area does follow the wildland urban interface map that has the highest propensity for a large-loss fire,” he said.

Wildland urban interface is basically the area where development and wilderness meet. That means homes are in close proximity to wildfire fuel, so they’re at higher risk of burning should a fire start.

Much of the Wasatch Back falls in that zone.

Heber City Councilmember Mike Johnston said he’d be happy with even more restrictive fireworks rules.

“Some people say this is a restrictive map,” he said. “Other people will say, ‘Oh, this is a map of where I can go shoot them off.’”

He asked the Wasatch Fire District to consider expanding the restrictions to areas like Snake Creek and Dutch Hollow.

Leaders from municipalities including Heber and Midway, as well as the Wasatch County Council, signed off on the map.

The restrictions allow for exceptions around the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day.