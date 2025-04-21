© 2025 KPCW

Six arrested in Wasatch Back drug, grand theft crime ring

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 21, 2025 at 6:15 PM MDT
Law enforcement retrieved stolen property and drugs.
Heber City Police Department
Law enforcement retrieved stolen property and drugs.

The Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force has arrested six people after uncovering a theft and drug ring spanning across Summit and Wasatch counties.

The six people are suspected in a series of vehicle burglaries, car thefts and firearm and drug crimes over the past few months.

Heber City Police said the task force executed search warrants April 17 at homes in Heber where they found “a substantial amount of stolen property and cash,” multiple firearms and drugs including methamphetamines, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Officers said the stolen property may be linked to more than a dozen burglaries across Summit and Wasatch counties.

The six people were booked into the Wasatch County Jail and could face charges for theft, possession with intent to distribute, failure to register as a sex offender, illegal possession of a firearm, forgery and child endangerment.

Law enforcement from the Heber City and Park City police departments, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Utah attorney general’s office assisted in the investigation and arrests.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler