Wasatch County School District earns Best of State honors

The annual Best of State awards recognize outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses in Utah.

The school district credits its system-wide commitment to high-impact Professional Learning Communities, measurable academic gains and its focus on equity, innovation and student success.

In recent years, the district said it has risen from 28th to first in the state for language arts and from 33rd to third in math.

The district was also recognized in the 2025 Harvard-Stanford Education Recovery Scorecard as the only district in Utah to demonstrate academic growth in math and reading since in the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100 judges review nominated organizations before judging them on achievement in the field of endeavor, innovation or creativity in approaches and contribution to the quantity of life in Utah.

As a medal winner, the Wasatch School District will be honored at the Best of State gala in Salt Lake City.