Heber City Council to discuss 2026 budget
The Heber City Council will begin discussion on its 2026 fiscal year budget at its special workshop meeting Tuesday night.
City leaders will consider the town’s budget priorities, including revitalizing downtown Heber.
Listed on Heber’s tentative budget are 61 capital improvement projects which could cost the city almost $38 million.
Included in that is funding to continue central Heber’s water and sewer replacement, a multi-phase project that will assess and replace old and deteriorating pipes.
Heber City’s special budget workshop meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the council chambers Tuesday, April 29. Residents can attend online.