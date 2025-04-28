© 2025 KPCW

Heber City Council to discuss 2026 budget

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 28, 2025 at 5:07 PM MDT
Heber City is considering changes to allow buildings taller than three stories in some of its commercial zones. Some members of the city council have advocated for keeping building heights in areas like central downtown capped at three stories.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
One of Heber's 2026 fiscal year budget priorities is revitalizing downtown Heber City.

The Heber City Council will begin discussion on its 2026 fiscal year budget at its special workshop meeting Tuesday night.

City leaders will consider the town’s budget priorities, including revitalizing downtown Heber.

Listed on Heber’s tentative budget are 61 capital improvement projects which could cost the city almost $38 million.

Included in that is funding to continue central Heber’s water and sewer replacement, a multi-phase project that will assess and replace old and deteriorating pipes.

Heber City’s special budget workshop meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the council chambers Tuesday, April 29. Residents can attend online.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver