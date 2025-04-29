© 2025 KPCW

Registration for Back 2 School Basics program open this week

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:39 PM MDT
Volunteers at a past Back 2 Basics show school supplies they helped provide for area children.
Christian Center of Park City
Volunteers at a past Back 2 Basics show school supplies they helped provide for area children.

The Christian Center of Park City will host registration events for its Back 2 School Basics program this week.

The program helps relieve the financial burdens of back-to-school shopping by providing participating children with a $100 gift card. The money can be used at Junction Commons in Park City to buy backpacks, notebooks and other school supplies of the child’s choosing.

Summit County residents can register for the Back 2 School Basics program from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 29, at the Christian Center of Park City.

Wasatch County residents can register for the program from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at the Heber Food Pantry.

Locals must register in person.

Back 2 School Basics participants will shop for their supplies in the fall before the new school year.

The program is supported by volunteers and funded by community donors and grant funding.

In 2024, the program served over 1,350 students from Summit County, Wasatch County, and the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation.

The Christian Center of Park City is a financial supporter of KPCW.
