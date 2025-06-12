Deer Valley expansion to double terrain for 2025-2026 season

This summer, the resort will finish the build-out of 10 chair lifts and complete the Deer Valley East Village Gondola in time for the 2025-2026 ski season.

The lifts will allow the resort to add about 100 new ski runs, doubling its size.

Deer Valley says its project is the largest ski resort expansion in North American history.

Once complete, Deer Valley Resort will have over 5,700 acres of skiable terrain with 37 chair lifts and 238 runs.

