Deer Valley expansion to double terrain for 2025-2026 season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:39 PM MDT
Crews work on one of 10 new chair lifts on Deer Valley Resort's expanded terrain.
Deer Valley Resort
Crews work on one of 10 new chair lifts on Deer Valley Resort's expanded terrain.

Deer Valley Resort is ramping up construction on its new Expanded Excellence terrain in Wasatch County.

This summer, the resort will finish the build-out of 10 chair lifts and complete the Deer Valley East Village Gondola in time for the 2025-2026 ski season.

The lifts will allow the resort to add about 100 new ski runs, doubling its size.

Deer Valley says its project is the largest ski resort expansion in North American history.

Once complete, Deer Valley Resort will have over 5,700 acres of skiable terrain with 37 chair lifts and 238 runs.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.
