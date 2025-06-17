Wasatch County Children’s Justice Center plans expansion

For decades the Children's Justice Center in Heber City has played a critical role in the lives of kids who may have suffered abuse. It’s there that advocates interview children about abuse allegations and young survivors can find support.

Grabau said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Tuesday the small center needs to be expanded.

“This is a facility that was built maybe a little over 20 years ago, largely with donated labor, donated supplies, donated land, and it’s been something the community has really rallied around to support the mission of that facility,” he said.

The county has a $500,000 state grant and some donations to put towards the construction costs, but first, it needs to conduct a needs assessment.

At Wednesday’s county council meeting, leaders will vote on hiring an architecture firm to do the assessment and, later, the facility design.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m. in the county administration building. For a link to attend online, visit the county website.