Wasatch Fire District prepares residents for wildfire season amid federal funding cuts

Chief Hales said the January wildfires in Los Angeles are at the forefront of people’s minds entering this year’s wildfire season.

He said every year they teach homeowners associations and communities about what they can do to make their homes resilient in the event of a wildfire.

But this year, people are being receptive.

“Our fire prevention bureau and our county fire warden have met with more HOAs, had more productive meetings than any of the years past," he said.

Hales said that includes helping people understand there are materials that can be used to achieve a nice home aesthetic, but with more fire resilience.

Ahead of each wildfire season, the Wasatch County Fire District keeps track of average temperatures and moisture. This is what helps them correctly respond when a fire starts.

Hales said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” in this year's preparations they had partnered with Forestry, Fire and State Lands (FFSL) to increase fuel reduction efforts through a federal grant.

The grant would have paid for a wood chipper to reduce the amount of vegetation that could ignite and spread fires, and for regional wildfire education.

Cuts to the federal budget, however, eliminated the grant, Hayes said.

So the fire district and the state reached out to Park City Fire and were leased a chipper to get the program running.

The planned regional classes were rescheduled to late this year and early next year as well.

Hales said efforts to help residents become more firewise are ongoing.

“Helping them clean up around their properties, getting rid of the dead and down materials so we can lessen the fuel load around their properties," he said.

Hales also said even though Class C fireworks are legal and for sale starting June 24, they are only legal between July 2 and July 5 and July 22 and July 25.