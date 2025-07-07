Ted Fest celebrates its 10th anniversary in Wasatch County

The two-day family-friendly music festival in Wallsburg offers a fun mix of contemporary and traditional roots-based music including bluegrass, Celtic and folk.

Located at the end of Starks Lane, the three stages are part of the Richard Erickson Foundation Ranch property, which houses one of the largest and most unique collections of antiques, classic automobiles, motorcycles and tractors, as well as buildings full of Americana memorabilia.

Ted Fest starts on Friday, July 18, at noon and continues Saturday, July 19, at 9 a.m. An acoustic jam show is held each night with the music playing past 10 p.m.

Also scheduled are songwriting and fiddle contests on Saturday morning.

The director of Ted Fest, Ryan Shupe , who fronts The Rubberband, said the festival got its start when his dad, now in his mid-80s, wanted to provide an outlet for local and regional bands.

“He really loves this festival, and he's really excited about helping put it on. He’s always working on things like this,” Shupe said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 7. “And if you know my dad, he's just a character of a guy. And, he's just a funny guy. Always wants to talk to everybody and and he just wants to put on a big party and have everybody come.”

This year, some of the bands performing in addition to The Rubberband are Swagger and Folk Hogan.

The festival features two stages, so the downtime between acts is minimal. Some shade and misters will provided to help keep the crowd cool. There will also be food trucks and vendors with band merchandise. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food, drink and chairs.

“There's a kids’ area as well where they have all these different games set up. And people can go over there and play cornhole and this other game the kids just love," Shupe said. "There's a water refill station. So, bring water bottles, you can go over there and fill up your water.”