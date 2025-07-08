© 2025 KPCW

No injuries in helicopter emergency landing at Wasatch Mountain State Park

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 8, 2025 at 6:12 PM MDT
The helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Wasatch Mountain State Park, during which the tail fell off.
Utah DNR Division of Law Enforcement
A mechanical issue forced a sightseeing helicopter to make an emergency landing in the Boulder Basin area of Wasatch Mountain State Park earlier this week.

Utah Department of Natural Resources law enforcement said no one was injured in the emergency landing Sunday, but tail damage rendered the helicopter inoperable.

Without cell service in the remote area, the pilot and his two passengers hiked a half-mile where they found a resident in a cabin who called for help.

DNR law enforcement and Wasatch County deputies responded to escort the group off the mountain.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
