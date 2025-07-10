© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County rescuers free paddleboarder trapped in Provo River

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 10, 2025 at 5:15 PM MDT
Officer body cam shows a woman who got stuck on the bridge and bystanders and officers who rescued her being helped out of the Provo River after a 30-minute-long rescue.
Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement
Officer body cam shows a woman who got stuck on the bridge and bystanders and officers who rescued her being helped out of the Provo River after a 30-minute-long rescue.

Recreation officials are reminding Utahns about the dangers of floating the Provo River after a paddleboarder got trapped under a bridge in the 55-degree water for about a half hour.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said a 45-year-old woman paddleboarding on the Provo River got stuck under the “Trestle Bridge” June 28.

Officer body camera video shows a passerby and DNR ranger brave the current to hold the woman, who was wearing a life vest, above water.

A DNR ranger told a passing rafter to use his radio on shore to call Wasatch County Search and Rescue while others joined in to help free the woman from the paddleboard.

Assisting officers used a throw bag with rope to assist rescuers from the bridge above.

On social media the woman later thanked her rescuers and reminded others about the importance of life jackets saying they are “non-negotiable.”
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver