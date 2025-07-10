Wasatch County rescuers free paddleboarder trapped in Provo River

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said a 45-year-old woman paddleboarding on the Provo River got stuck under the “Trestle Bridge” June 28.

Officer body camera video shows a passerby and DNR ranger brave the current to hold the woman, who was wearing a life vest, above water.

A DNR ranger told a passing rafter to use his radio on shore to call Wasatch County Search and Rescue while others joined in to help free the woman from the paddleboard.

Assisting officers used a throw bag with rope to assist rescuers from the bridge above.

On social media the woman later thanked her rescuers and reminded others about the importance of life jackets saying they are “non-negotiable.”